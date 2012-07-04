UK's Osborne blames Labour, not BoE, for Libor scandal

LONDON, July 4 Britain's finance minister George
Osborne has said people close to former prime minister Gordon
Brown, rather than the Bank of England, were to blame for the
rate-fixing scandal that is rattling the country's financial
industry.
Barclays received a record fine last week for publishing
artificially low estimates of its borrowing costs, and a memo
from outgoing Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond on Tuesday
appeared to implicate BoE deputy governor Paul Tucker.
However, in an interview with the Spectator magazine,
Osborne said he trusted investigations by the British Financial
Services Authority and the U.S. Department of Justice that
concluded the BoE was not at fault.
"They are not people who will pull their punches, and
they're very clear that the Bank did not issue instructions to
Barclays to cut its Libor (interbank interest) rate," Osborne
was quoted as saying.
On Tuesday the Barclays memo had appeared to cast a shadow
on Tucker's prospects of succeeding Mervyn King next year as
governor - an appointment in Osborne's gift - but on Wednesday
Diamond took the heat off Tucker.
Asked by legislators if he understood a 2008 conversation
with Tucker as implying ministers or officials wanted Barclays
to lower Libor submissions, Diamond said: "I didn't take it as a
directive, I took it as either a heads up that you're
(submitting Libor rates) high or an annoyance that you're high."
Osborne, however, said he believed people close to Labour
prime minister Brown did bear some blame for the Libor scandal.
"They were clearly involved and we just haven't heard the
full facts, I don't think, of who knew what when."
The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government,
which came to power in 2010, has ordered a parliamentary enquiry
into the Libor rate-fixing scandal.
Labour argue that this will be too narrow and partisan, and
want a longer judge-led enquiry, and deny Osborne's accusation
of complicity in the Libor scandal.
"It's now increasingly clear that (Osborne) isn't interested
in getting to the truth, only in playing party politics and
throwing around false allegations with no evidence," said Labour
spokesman Chris Leslie.