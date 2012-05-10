Bank of England stops QE as inflation worries weigh

LONDON May 10 The Bank of England voted not to
give Britain's struggling economy another cash injection on
Thursday as concerns over stubbornly high inflation outweigh the
risk of a prolonged recession and renew dangers from the euro
zone debt crisis.
Ending its programme of quantitative easing, or QE, may make
life more difficult for Britain's Conservative-led ruling
coalition, which was battered in local elections last week and
relies on loose monetary policy to soften the pain of austerity
measures aimed at cutting the country's huge public borrowing.
But after buying 325 billion pounds of government debt with
newly created money, 50 billion pounds of which has been
purchased in the last three months, the Bank has judged that its
policy stance is supportive enough.
The central bank also left its key interest rate unchanged
at a record low 0.5 percent.
Both decision had been widely expected, though a significant
minority of economists still think the central bank may
eventually do more QE.
The central bankers based their votes on updated growth and
inflation forecasts that Bank of England governor Mervyn King
will announce next week.
Policymakers, most prominently BoE deputy governor Paul
Tucker, have indicated that inflation may not fall below the
Bank's 2 percent target as soon as forecast. Inflation rose for
the first time in six months in March, touching 3.5 percent, the
highest rate among the Group of Seven major advanced economies.
The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) April
meeting showed that inflation worries had become more dominant,
and that long-standing quantitative easing advocate Adam Posen
had dropped his vote for more QE.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King has also said that the
economy looks set to recover slowly and steadily later this year
while inflation is too high.
The economy shrank 0.2 percent in the first three months of
2012, putting Britain officially back into recession, while
previously upbeat business surveys have shown slower growth.