UK's Osborne appoints Citi economist Saunders to Bank of England MPC

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
LONDON, April 15 British finance minister George Osborne named Citi's head of European economics, Michael Saunders, on Friday to succeed Martin Weale on the Bank of England's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.
Saunders will take over from Weale, a periodic advocate of higher interest rates, on Aug. 9.
"Michael brings a wealth of economic experience both on the UK and global economy and will make a strong addition to the MPC," Osborne said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December