UPDATE 1-Bank of England's rates messages are not a failure - Shafik

LONDON Nov 6 The Bank of England is not
wrong-footing investors and households with its various signals
on when interest rates might start to rise, a deputy governor at
the central bank said on Friday.
Sterling and British government bond yields fell sharply on
Thursday after the BoE surprised investors by giving no clear
sign about when interest rates might go up for the first time
before the financial crisis.
Governor Mark Carney said the BoE would move when the time
was right, in contrast with the U.S. Federal Reserve which has
shown it might raise U.S. rates next month. Carney had
previously said a decision on whether to raise rates would come
into sharper focus around the turn of the year.
In an interview on BBC radio on Friday, Deputy Governor
Minouche Shafik denied that the Bank's attempts to give guidance
on its plans for interest rates had been a failure.
"I don't think that's the case. Isn't it better that the
Bank of England give the public and the markets a sense of what
our best collective judgment is of what's going to happen in the
economy than to catch people by surprise?," Shafik said.
Since he arrived at the BoE in 2013 after running the Bank
of Canada, Carney has given various messages about what is
likely to happen with interest rates.
In a first version of its so-called forward guidance, the
BoE said it would not think about raising rates until
unemployment fell to 7 percent. But the jobless rate then
plunged below that level much more quickly than it had forecast.
Last year, Carney surprised investors by saying rates might
rise more quickly than markets expected. Then a slump in global
oil prices pushed British inflation below zero and took a rate
hike back off the table.
Shafik said the BoE's most important message for investors
over the last couple of years was that interest rates were
likely to go up only slowly and to a level lower than before the
financial crisis.
"I think the consistent message that we have given is that
future interest rate rises will be limited and gradual, and I
think everybody on the Monetary Policy Committee signs up to
that guidance and so far that has proven to be right," she said.
Shafik also said Britain's labour market will start to
tighten in the coming months as the economy approaches full
employment.
"We are over time seeing a situation where there are
recruitment difficulties in many parts of the country, employers
are having to bid up wages," Shafik said.
The BoE is watching the labour market closely for signs that
inflation pressures are building. Asked if conditions in the
British economy might justify a rate hike already while concerns
about the global economy meant a hike was not appropriate,
Shafik said: "That's correct."
