UPDATE 1-New Bank of England policymaker says to cut all hedge fund ties

* New MPC member Vlieghe to be bought out of Brevan Howard
stake
* Finance ministry had said links were no conflict of
interest
* Vlieghe originally intended to get long-term incentive
payments
* Arrangement led to questions from parliament, media
(Adds context)
By David Milliken
LONDON, July 31 New Bank of England policymaker
Gertjan Vlieghe said on Friday that he would sever all links
with his previous employer, one of the world's biggest hedge
funds, to avoid "any mistaken impression" of a conflict of
interest.
Vlieghe had wanted to stay part of a long-term incentive
plan at Brevan Howard, where he was a partner, after he joins
the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee on Sept. 1.
The arrangement would have provided him with payments based
on how much money was managed by the fund. Its traders make bets
on the impact of central bank decisions.
Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday, when it
announced the appointment of the 44-year-old economist, that
Vlieghe's stake in Brevan Howard did not pose a conflict of
interest.
But this caused surprise in financial circles and drew
attention from a parliamentary committee that monitors the BoE.
On Friday, Vlieghe said in a statement that he had reached
an agreement to be bought out from his stake.
"As of August 31st I will have severed all financial and
other ties with Brevan Howard. I have taken this step to avoid
any mistaken impression of a conflict of interest," he said.
A source familiar with the arrangement had said previously
that it would be impossible for Vlieghe to sell his stake at
close to its fair value.
Vlieghe returns to the central bank, where he previously
worked as an economist, at a sensitive time. The BoE is edging
closer to raising interest rates for the first time since the
2008-09 financial crisis.
Economists who know Vlieghe praise his analytical skills.
Brevan Howard is one of the biggest players in the $3
trillion hedge fund industry. In May, it and other financial
institutions came under scrutiny after European Central Bank
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure spoke at an invitation-only
dinner of fund managers, bankers and academics in London.
At the dinner, which was organised by institutions including
a research institute sponsored by Brevan Howard, Coeure made
comments which moved the euro hours before his speech was made
public.
Conservative lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, who chairs the British
parliament committee that vets new BoE policymakers, said on
Thursday he would seek reassurance that Vlieghe's business
interests did not conflict with his MPC role.
At the same time, Tyrie also said it was important that
conflict of interest rules were applied in a way that did not
restrict the BoE's access to talented economists.
Former BoE policymaker Andrew Sentance said the way rules
were applied in the past could put off economists coming from a
commercial rather than an academic background.
(Editing by William Schomberg/Mark Heinrich)