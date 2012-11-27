版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 18:46 BJT

BOE'S Weale says inflation a major challenge

LONDON Nov 27 Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said in a report submitted to parliament's Treasury committee on Tuesday that inflation resilience had proven a major challenge.

