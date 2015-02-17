UK awards Boeing 420 mln pound contract to support Chinook helicopters

LONDON Feb 17 The British government said on
Tuesday it had awarded Boeing a five-year contract worth
420 million pounds ($644.91 million) to provide in-service
support to its fleet of Chinook military helicopters.
"The Chinook support contract represents significant value
for money for what is a very capable and versatile support
helicopter, protecting UK interests at home and abroad," British
Prime Minister David Cameron said in a statement.
"This will sustain 450 jobs and save the taxpayer over 150
million pounds," he said, adding that BAE Systems and
Magma Structures had been chosen as the preferred bidders to
occupy the Portsmouth ship hall facilities in southern England.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
