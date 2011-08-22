UK says to buy 14 Boeing Chinook helicopters

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
ODIHAM, England Aug 22 Britain has ordered 14 new Chinook helicopters made by Boeing , the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Britain has made heavy use of Chinooks to transport its soldiers in Afghanistan. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement