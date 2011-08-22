版本:
UK says to buy 14 Boeing Chinook helicopters

ODIHAM, England Aug 22 Britain has ordered 14 new Chinook helicopters made by Boeing , the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Britain has made heavy use of Chinooks to transport its soldiers in Afghanistan. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)

