UK government criticised for tax cut as firms defer bonuses

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 20 Britain's government has come
under fire for abolishing a tax on top earners after data
released on Tuesday showed companies delayed paying employees
1.7 billion pounds ($2.66 billion) in bonuses until the tax cut
took effect.
Bonuses are traditionally paid between December and March,
the so-called "bonus season", but an Office of National
Statistics (ONS) report revealed that a number of companies
deferred payouts until April, after the top income tax rate was
reduced from 50 percent to 45 percent.
Bonuses paid to Britain's workers were 2.9 billion pounds in
April 2013 compared to 1.9 billion pounds in April 2012,
according to the ONS. In the finance and insurance industry,
which pays more than a third of all bonuses, bonuses in April
totalled 1.3 billion pounds, more than double the figure a year
earlier.
The data show almost 30 percent of companies in the finance
and insurance sector deferred bonus payments until April.
Chris Leslie, from the opposition Labour party which
introduced the tax in 2010 and the shadow financial secretary to
the Treasury, said on Tuesday the data showed the government was
putting the richest before ordinary Britons.
"While ordinary families on low and middle incomes are
seeing their living standards fall, those at the top are reaping
the benefits of David Cameron's tax cut for millionaires," he
said in a statement, adding that millions of pounds of revenue
will have been lost as a result.
The issue of bankers' bonuses has triggered public anger in
Britain, where despite signs of an economic recovery, ordinary
citizens' incomes remain stuck at some of their lowest levels in
a decade.
In January, U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs scrapped
plans to delay paying bonuses to its Britain-based bankers after
the then Bank of England Governor Mervyn King criticised the
idea.
A spokesman for The Robin Hood Tax Campaign, which is
lobbying for financial transaction taxes to help the government
fund welfare programmes and reduce poverty, attacked the
government's tax cut on top earners.
"The Government's manipulation of the tax code to benefit
the super-rich has made a bad situation worse. It should put
substance to its phrase that 'we are all in this together' and
ensure the City pays its dues," a statement said.
A spokeswoman for the Treasury said the bonus figures were
in line with forecasts in finance minister George Osborne's
budget and said bankers' bonuses were well below their peak
before the financial crisis.
The ONS figures show bonuses across the UK economy stood at
37 billion pounds in the 2012/2013 financial year (April to
March), up 1 percent from the year earlier. Workers in finance
and insurance got the largest bonuses, taking home on average an
11,900 pound bonus, nearly twice the next highest payment of
6,700 pounds paid to those working in mining and quarrying.