UK suspends top border officials, launches inquiry

LONDON Nov 5 Britain's interior minister
ordered an inquiry on Saturday into the country's border force
after suspending several top officials amid media reports that
some passport checks were halted last summer.
The suspensions and inquiry come just months before London
is due to host the 2012 Olympic Games, raising fears that
criminals or militants may have been able to enter the country
unchecked at a time when security was supposed to be paramount.
The Home Office (Interior Ministry) gave no explanation as
to why the head of the border force Brodie Clark and some other
senior staff had been suspended or why an inquiry had been
initiated, but said Interior Minister Theresa May would make a
statement to parliament on Monday.
Media reports said border guards were told last summer not
to bother checking biometric chips on passports of some citizens
from outside the EU.
Reports said this went further than a pilot scheme
introduced by ministers last July that allowed checks for EU
nationals to be reduced in "limited circumstances", with
biometric passports checked "upon the discretion" of the border
official instead of automatically.
The opposition Labour Party blamed the relaxation on
staffing cuts.
Five years ago when Labour were in power the then Interior
Minister described the immigration service as "not fit for
purpose" citing "inadequate leadership".
Saturday's news could turn into an embarrassment for the
Conservative Party which had campaigned on a tough immigration
policy during last year's parliamentary election campaign.
After failing to win an outright majority, it formed a
coalition government with the more left-wing Liberal Party.
