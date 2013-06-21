UPDATE 1-Swiss tax windfall boosts UK public finances in May

* UK public borrowing lower than forecast last month
* ONS also revises down previous years' borrowing
* Austerity on track for this year, far from original goal
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, June 21 A windfall payment of tax by
Swiss banks caused Britain's public finances to post a
smaller-than-expected deficit in May, and underlying figures
suggested the government was on track to meet its budget target
this year.
Deficit reduction is the central economic policy of
Britain's Conservative-led coalition, which came to power in May
2010. At that point Britain's budget deficit was more than 11
percent of annual economic output - one of the highest rates for
a major economy.
But public borrowing has remained stubbornly high over the
past year, and data showed total public net debt climbed to
record levels in May.
The budget deficit stood at 7.8 percent of gross domestic
product on an underlying basis in the tax year that ended in
March, down only a fraction from the previous year due to
sluggish economic growth.
Friday's data from the Office for National Statistics showed
that two months into the new tax year, the government is on
track to meet this year's similarly modest deficit-cutting goal.
The government's preferred measure of Britain's public
borrowing, which strips out some of the effects of its bank
bailouts, showed a deficit of 8.8 billion pounds in May, almost
half the shortfall in May 2012 and well below analyst forecasts
of a deficit of 12.6 billion pounds in a Reuters poll.
Some of the fall had been expected because of a scheduled
3.9 billion-pound cash transfer from the Bank of England under a
controversial deal last year to return interest payments on the
BoE's massively increased gilt holdings to the government.
But most economists had not expected an upcoming payment of
3.2 billion pounds from a Swiss tax deal to be booked so soon.
Swiss banks agreed last year to settle the tax affairs of
British citizens with undeclared bank accounts in the Alpine
country, but the exact timing of the payments was not clear.
Analysts were confident the government would meet its
2013/14 goal of borrowing no more than 120 billion pounds,
excluding the boost from Bank of England cash transfers.
"Overall the early signs for the new fiscal year are that
the government can afford to be optimistic about meeting the
full-year target for core borrowing excluding the QE cash
flows," said Sam Hill, a fixed income strategist at RBC.
PAST BORROWING DOWN
There was also good news for the government as the ONS
revised down its previous estimates for borrowing in the last
three tax years by more than 4 billion pounds although
government debt is still far higher than forecast in 2010.
Britain's total net public debt, even excluding the direct
costs of bailing out the country's banks, now stands at 1.189
trillion pounds - equivalent to 75.2 percent of GDP.
When finance minister George Osborne gave his first budget
after his Conservative-led coalition came to power in May 2010,
he aimed to have reduced the deficit to 5.5 percent of GDP by
now and for debt to peak at just over 70 percent of GDP this
year before falling.
While the opposition Labour party blames this failure on an
excessively rapid initial pace of deficit reduction that it says
stopped the economy from growing, the finance ministry says it
is largely due to the crisis in the euro area, Britain's main
export market.
Next week Osborne is due to set out plans for public
spending restraint until April 2016 - a year after the 2015
national election. While he set out the total amount of spending
in his March budget, individual government departments have yet
to find out how much they will receive.