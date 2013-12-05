UK raises bank tax for sixth time as proceeds fall short

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 5 Britain increased the rate of a
tax on banks for the sixth time in three years on Thursday as
official data showed this has repeatedly failed to raise as much
as the government expected.
Finance Minister George Osborne said in his Autumn Statement
he would raise the levy rate imposed on banks from next year and
widen its scope to address the shortfall.
The tax has never raised the 2.5 billion pounds the
government wanted to raise each year when it was brought in at
the start of 2011. Britain has said that was an appropriate
amount to ensure that banks made a fair contribution after
taxpayers bailed out the industry during the financial crisis.
Britain is likely to raise 2.2 billion pounds ($3.6 billion)
from the tax in the current 2013/14 financial year, or 500
million pounds less than a prediction in March, according to
Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates in the
Treasury's statement.
Osborne said the tax will bring in 2.7 billion pounds in
2014/15, less than the 2.9 billion pound forecast by the OBR in
March. Britain raised 1.6 billion pounds from the levy in
2012/13 and 1.8 billion in 2011/12.
Osborne forecast the levy will raise 2.9 billion pounds in
2015/16, a year later than the OBR forecast in March, and the
same amount each year thereafter.
He will raise the rate of the levy to 0.156 percent from
next year. The rate applies to the global balance sheets of UK
banks and assets of UK operations of foreign banks.
The government has had to increase it repeatedly because of
a reduction in the size of banks' balance sheets. It was
originally set at 0.04 percent.
"As banks continue to deleverage, the rate of bank levy will
need to continue to rise to meet the target yield. At some point
this could affect pricing and the availability of credit," said
Wayne Weaver, UK banking tax leader at Deloitte.
The design of the levy will also change to widen the tax
base, which the Treasury said will help to restore forecasts for
future years' receipts to target.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, has previously said
the levy unfairly hits banks with big overseas operations and
those that aren't shrinking, and said half its payment last year
was on non-UK banking activity.
HSBC expects to pay about $800 million under the levy this
year, up from $571 million 2012.
Standard Chartered, which makes more than 90
percent of its profits in Asia, Africa and other emerging
markets, expects the cost of the levy to rise to $250 million
this year from $174 million in 2012.
Barclays paid 345 million pounds last year, Royal
Bank of Scotland paid 175 million and Lloyds
paid 179 million.
Overseas banks with big London operations, such as JPMorgan
and Goldman Sachs, also pay sizeable sums.
The tax replaced a one-off tax on 2009 bonuses that raised
over 3 billion pounds but failed in its central aim of curbing
bankers' pay.