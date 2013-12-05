UPDATE 4-UK's Osborne says vindicated by growth rebound, vows to stay on course

* UK announces sharp upgrades to growth forecasts
* Says budget deficit will be wiped out by 2018/19
* Labour says Britons not benefiting from better economy
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, Dec 5 Finance minister George Osborne
celebrated a sharp turnaround in Britain's economy as
vindication of his austerity push on Thursday, but said he would
not relax his grip on public spending in the years ahead.
Obsorne used a big jump in forecasts for growth in 2013 and
2014 to taunt the opposition Labour party ahead of a general
election in 17 months' time.
"We have held our nerve while those - who predicted there
would be no growth until we turned the spending taps back on -
have been proved comprehensively wrong," he told parliament as
he gave a half-yearly update on the government's economic plans.
As recently as April, Osborne was under heavy criticism from
Labour for not doing more to spur a flat-lining economy. The
International Monetary Fund also urged him to speed up spending.
But a sudden pickup in growth has made Britain one of the
fastest-growing advanced economies - the euro zone is set to
grow at less than half the rate of Britain next year, according
to European Central Bank projections released on Thursday.
It also means the government's goal of fixing the public
finances is no longer slipping further out of reach and
Osborne announced the first big fall in projected public
borrowing since the coalition took power in 2010.
Labour is now campaigning on what it calls a cost of living
crisis, saying low wage growth and surging fuel and transport
bills have left many Britons worse off, something Osborne tried
to deflect with a freeze on fuel duty and other measures.
Borrowing - excluding the effect of cash transfers from
Royal Mail and the Bank of England - was revised down to 6.8
percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year,
from March's estimate of 7.5 percent.
The deficit, by that measure, would be wiped out by the
2018/19 fiscal year.
But, based on another measure of Britain's over-spending
which Osborne originally used as a target for his austerity
programme, the deficit was due to take a year longer than
previously forecast to return to surplus.
Looking further ahead, Osborne said he would send to
parliament next year a fiscal charter to bind future governments
to bring down public debt, something that could pressure Labour
to back the policy or risk accusations of irresponsibility.
GROWTH FORECASTS RAISED
Osborne said forecasts from Britain's budget watchdog, the
Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), showed economic growth
in 2013 was expected to be 1.4 percent, rising to 2.4 percent in
2014.
That represented a big upgrade from the OBR's predictions in
March of growth of 0.6 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.
However, the economy remains smaller than before the
financial crisis and Osborne stressed that Britain faced more
spending cuts in the years ahead to rebalance its public
finances and restore the economy to health.
"Britain's economic plan is working. But the job is not
done," he said, noting the structural budget deficit - which is
not helped by a pickup in the economy - was not expected to fall
any faster than previously forecast.
The updated economic forecasts were mostly in line with
economists' expectations. Capital Economics said they were
cautious and if growth was stronger, Osborne might be able to
announce some modest tax cuts before the next election.
Alan Clarke at Scotiabank said an earlier and lower peak in
the national debt than previously forecast could see Britain
regain triple-A credit ratings. Standard & Poor's is the only
one of the three main agencies to still have Britain on the top
rating after Moody's and Fitch took the UK down a notch this
year.
Moody's, however, said later on Thursday that Britain's
"ongoing fiscal challenges" meant it was not thinking about
upgrading the rating any time soon.
The economic rebound and government measures to promote
property purchases have helped push up property prices. In a
reflection of concerns about a price bubble in London's property
market, Osborne announced the introduction of capital gains tax
for foreigners who own a British property which is not their
primary residence.
Labour, which is ahead in the polls, reiterated the party's
criticism that while economic data is improving many Britons are
not benefiting.
"For all their complacent boasts, after three damaging and
wasted years, for most people ... there is still no recovery at
all," Ed Balls, Labour's top economics official, told
parliament.
"The whole country will have seen today that for all his
boasts and utterly breathtaking complacency, the Chancellor
(finance minister George Osborne) is in complete denial."
The government sought to show voters it can help offset the
impact of stubborn inflation which has eaten into their wages
for several years.
Osborne said more children would get free school meals and
married couples would get tax breaks. Businesses would benefit
from a cap on property tax increases and companies hiring people
under the age of 21 would no longer have to pay payroll taxes.