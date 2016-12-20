Britain sets 2017 Spring budget date for March 8

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday the government will publish its next Spring Budget on Wednesday 8 March 2017.
The Spring Budget sets out the government's plans for the economy based on the latest forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.
This will be the last Budget to take place in the Spring before they are moved to the Autumn.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.