Britain sets 2017 Spring budget date for March 8

LONDON Dec 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday the government will publish its next Spring Budget on Wednesday 8 March 2017.

The Spring Budget sets out the government's plans for the economy based on the latest forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

This will be the last Budget to take place in the Spring before they are moved to the Autumn.

