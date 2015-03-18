UPDATE 1-UK to raise $13 bln through Lloyds share sales in coming year

* To sell at least 9 bln stg worth of shares in coming year

* Launches sale of Northern Rock, Bradford & Bingley assets

* To raise extra 900 mln stg from bank levy (Adds quote from Osborne)

LONDON, March 18 Britain will sell at least 9 billion pounds ($13 billion) worth of shares in Lloyds Banking Group in the coming year, finance minister George Osborne said in his annual budget statement.

The government spent 20.5 billion pounds rescuing the bank during the financial crisis of 2007-9, leaving it with a 41 percent shareholding. It has since raised 8.5 billion pounds selling Lloyds shares, cutting its stake to under 23 percent.

"Five years ago they (Labour) were bailing out the banks, now we're selling more bank shares," Osborne said.

Osborne also launched a sale of 13 billion pounds worth of mortgage assets held by bailed out Northern Rock and Bradford and Bingley.

Osborne said he was raising the rate of the bank levy to 0.21 percent, which will raise an additional 900 million pounds a year.

"As our banking sector becomes more profitable again, I believe they can make a bigger contribution to the repair of our public finances," he said.

The government currently holds a 22.98 percent stake in Lloyds and the latest planned sales would take its stake to about 7 percent, based on current share prices.

Lloyds last month declared its fist dividend since its bailout, potentially making it easier for the government to sell more shares.

($1 = 0.6833 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)