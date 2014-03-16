PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British business - March 16

LONDON, March 16 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
The Sunday Times
JIMMY CHOO, ALDERMORE EYE STOCK MARKET FLOATS
Labelux, the owners of Jimmy Choo, have held a round of
meetings with investment bankers in recent weeks to discuss
floating a minority stake in the luxury shoe retailer in a deal
that could value it at 1 billion pounds ($1.66 billion).
Private equity group Anacap have hired Credit Suisse
and Deutsche Bank to prepare new British
bank Aldermore for an autumn listing which could value it
between 800-900 million pounds.
INVESTORS PUT PRESSURE ON TESCO TO CUT BACK ON PRICES
Several of Tesco's top investors are pressuring the
grocer to retaliate against the price war launched by rival
Morrisons last week.
BHP READIES BUYBACK BONANZA
BHP Billiton , the world's biggest mining
company, is preparing to launch a multi billion-pound share buy
back programme as soon as this summer.
SERCO FINANCE CHIEF TO LEAVE
Outsourcer Serco's finance chief Andrew Jenner has
told chairman Alastair Lyons that he plans to leave the company
after 12 years as finance boss.
The Sunday Telegraph
SUPERMARKET MARGINS FORECAST TO HIT RECORD LOW
The largest institutional investors in Britain's grocers are
readying themselves for profit margins to hit as low as 1
percent after Morrisons declared a price war to try to stop a
decline in sales.
ANNE SUMMERS SEEKS BUYER FOR KNICKERBOX
Lingerie and adult toys retailer Ann Summers has hired KPMG
to run a sale process for its underwear brand
Knickerbox.
LLOYDS TO LEND AN EXTRA 1 BLN STG TO SMES
Lloyds Bank has pledged to lend an additional 1
billion pounds to small and medium-sized enterprises over the
coming year.
IFRS ACCOUNTING REGULATOR UNDER FIRE FROM EUROPE POLITICIANS
European politicians are questioning whether the
International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, which
helps to govern global accounting rules, is "best suited" to the
position.
Mail on Sunday
CO-OP HIRES PRIVATE EYES TO INVESTIGATE BOARDROOM LEAKS
The Co-operative Group has hired private
investigators Kroll to investigate a series of boardroom leaks
that triggered the sudden resignation of the company's chief
executive Euan Sutherland last week.
Financial Times Weekend
RUSSIAN COMPANIES PULL BILLIONS FROM WEST OVER THREAT OF
UKRAINE SANCTIONS
Fears that U.S. sanctions over the Crimean crisis could lead
to a painful asset freeze are prompting Russians firms such as
former state-owned banks Sberbank and VTB,
as well as energy group Lukoil, to pull billions of
dollars out of Western banks.