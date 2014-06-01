PRESS DIGEST-SUNDAY BRITISH BUSINESS-JUN 1

LONDON, June 1 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Times

LLOYD'S TO QUIT ICONIC CITY HEADQUARTERS

Lloyd's of London is in talks to leave its landmark headquarters for a nearby skyscraper nicknamed Gotham City.

Relocation of the market - the nerve centre of the world's insurance industry - would significantly reshape the heart of the square mile.

CANCER TRIALS SUCCESS SHORES UP ASTRA DIRECTORS

Directors at AstraZeneca have been given a boost with the release of promising trial results for new drugs to fight lung and ovarian cancer.

ISRAELI TYCOON PURSUES SOROS OVER LOSS OF AFRICAN MINES

The Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz will launch a multi-billion-pound lawsuit this month against George Soros and Rio Tinto after his rights to the most prized iron ore deposit in Africa were revoked.

The suit, to be filed at the High Court in London, is expected to allege that Rio Tinto formed a conspiracy with Soros and Global Witness, a campaign group funded by him, to force Steinmetz out of the Simandou project in Guinea.

WOODFORD SEEKS DEAL TO AVERT FOOTSIE CHAOS

Investment guru Neil Woodford is in talks about a multi-billion-pound deal with his former employer that will see him take back large stakes in some of Britain's biggest companies.

Woodford wants to secure control of the stakes from Invesco Perpetual in an off-market deal that will avoid creating havoc in share prices.

RAC DRIVES TO MARKET WITH 2 BLN STG LISTING

Breakdown company RAC is set for a float that could value it at 2 billion pounds ($3.35 billion)- and bring a bumper payday for its private equity owners.

Carlyle, the American buyout firm, is close to hiring investment banks to list RAC on the London market.

TESCO HITS NEW LOW AS SALES CRUMBLE

Tesco risks being forced into another profit warning later this year unless it halts the collapse in sales at its British stores, analysts and shareholders have warned.

REUBENS TAKE ON RAF IN DOGFIGHT OVER NORTHOLT

Billionaire property moguls David and Simon Reuben have launched a legal challenge to halt the soaring number of civilian flights at RAF Northolt, the airport used by the Queen and prime minister.

JAPANESE PLOT RAID ON BNP IN AMERICA

Japan's biggest banks are considering a bid for the American operations of BNP Paribas as the French financial giant fights U.S. regulators over a possible $10 billion fine for sanction busting.

CENTRICA LOSES ANOTHER TOP BOSS

The top-level exodus from Centrica, owner of British Gas, has gathered pace with the departure of mergers and acquisitions chief Russell Alton.

The Sunday Telegraph

INVESTORS TELL WATCHDOG TO BAN "JUNK" COMPANIES FROM LONDON

A group of powerful institutional investors has demanded that City regulators tighten the UK's listing rules to ban sub-standard foreign companies from floating in London.

TSB IN LINE FOR 450 MLN STG IPO DOWRY

Lloyds Banking Group has given TSB a 450 million pound dowry as part of its planned 1.5 billion pound stock market float.

The state-backed bank, which last week launched an initial public offering of 25 percent of the new challenger bank, has bequeathed the money in relation to the new bank's technology platform.

ACTIVIST TAKES NBNK STAKE IN BID TO SUE LLOYDS

Crystal Amber, the activist investor, has built a stake in cash shell NBNK in an effort to persuade it to take on Lloyds Banking Group over what it considers to be the botched TSB sales process.

HOBERMAN'S MADE IT BACK TO THE MARKET

Brent Hoberman is to return to the stock market after a nine-year absence with the flotation of MADE.com.

Mr Hoberman, one of the poster boys of the turn-of-the-century dotcom bubble, is chairman of the online furniture retailer, which has hired a trio of banks to bring it to the public market.

FCA MONITORS GOOGLE'S MOVE INTO PRICE COMPARISON INDUSTRY

Google is being monitored by the City watchdog over its price comparison service amid fears the search giant is using anti-competitive behaviour against rivals in the sector.

ANESCO CALLS IN ADVISERS

Anesco, the fast growing green energy business, has hired bankers at DC Advisory to explore a potential sale of the company.

BRIDGESTONE AIMS TO RIVAL KWIK-FIT

Bridgestone, the world's largest tyre manufacturer, is considering acquiring up to 500 tyre garages in the UK to go head-to-head with retailer Kwik-Fit.

AUCTION FOR BUREAU DE CHANGE CHAIN

International Currency Exchange, one of the world's largest bureau de change businesses, is up for sale just weeks after rival Travelex was sold to the owner of UAE Exchange for 1 billion pounds.

Mail on Sunday

TROUBLED TESCO TO SELL HOUSE OF FRASER GOODS

Supermarket giant Tesco has signed a ground-breaking deal with House of Fraser to sell the department store's products through its website in its latest bid to revive slumping sales.

CHINESE CHECK INTO LONDON WITH TEN HOTELS

Chinese hotelier Dorsett Hotels and Resorts is planning a big expansion drive into London by opening ten hotels over the next three to four years. ($1 = 0.5962 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)