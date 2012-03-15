版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 03:29 BJT

UK's Cameron meets Goldman Sachs, other CEOs in NY

NEW YORK, March 15 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday discussed financial regulation and the global economic situation with senior American financiers in New York, including Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein.

During a lunch at the New York Stock Exchange as part of a three-day trip to the United States, Cameron met Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, George Soros and other leading figures from the world of finance.

Cameron's office issued a list of attendees but gave no further details of the content of the meeting.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐