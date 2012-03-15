UK's Cameron meets Goldman Sachs, other CEOs in NY

NEW YORK, March 15 British Prime Minister
David Cameron on Thursday discussed financial
regulation and the global economic situation with senior
American financiers in New York, including Goldman Sachs
boss Lloyd Blankfein.
During a lunch at the New York Stock Exchange as part of a
three-day trip to the United States, Cameron met Morgan
Stanley's James Gorman, BlackRock's Larry Fink,
George Soros and other leading figures from the world of
finance.
Cameron's office issued a list of attendees but gave no
further details of the content of the meeting.