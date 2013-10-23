版本:
Britain's PM Cameron says green energy taxes must be rolled back

LONDON Oct 23 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he wanted to reduce environmental taxes and regulations on Britain's energy sector to help try to cut people's rising utility bills.

"We need to roll back some of the green regulations and charges," Cameron told parliament, after describing increasing energy bills as "unacceptable".

The government planned to introduce a "proper competition test" for the energy sector, he added, without giving details. Shares in Centrica slipped 0.6 percent after Cameron spoke, while shares in SSE were unchanged.
