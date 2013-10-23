版本:
British energy review to study prices and profits, start in weeks

LONDON Oct 23 Britain will launch a review into competition in its energy sector in the next few weeks, looking at prices, profits and barriers to entry, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.

The review will become an annual event, conducted by the energy regulator Ofgem, the Office for Fair trading, and the Competition and Markets Authority, the spokesman said.

Where regulators lack the powers to implement changes deemed necessary by the review, it will produce recommendations for the government to consider, the spokesman said.
