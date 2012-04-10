Britain's Cameron to appear at press ethics probe

LONDON, April 10 British Prime Minister David Cameron expects to give evidence at a judge-led inquiry into press ethics that he ordered last July in response to a phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Leveson Inquiry will also hear evidence from Murdoch later this month and likely from his son, James, as it extends its investigation into the relationships between Britain's politicians and the press.

Cameron's spokesman said: "I think it's fair to say that we expect him to be called. We expect a number of senior politicians to be called before that inquiry and we've always made very clear that we will attend."

News Corp's stable of British newspapers - the Times of London, the Sunday Times and the Sun - accounts for about 40 percent of newspaper circulation in Britain.

The media conglomerate also owns 39 percent of BSkyB , the country's dominant pay-TV operator.

British politicians have long feared the powerful Murdoch press but began to turn against it last year as the phone-hacking scandal became a public outrage.

Cameron was forced to accept the resignation of his then spokesman, Andy Coulson, who was a former editor of the News of the World.

The British press, particularly the tabloids, became subdued for a time but in recent weeks the Sunday Times and the Sun have gone on the offensive against Cameron, whom they helped to win the last election.