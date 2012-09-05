UK's Cameron rules out new Heathrow runway before 2015

LONDON, Sept 5 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday ruled out any change to his government's commitment not to build a new runway at London's Heathrow airport before its term ends in 2015.

"While I do believe we need to a form of review that will bring parties together and make a decision about airport capacity, I will not be breaking my manifesto pledge," he told parliament.

He said he would make an announcement in coming days on airport capacity and that any decisions would need cross-party support.