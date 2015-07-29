UPDATE 1-British PM offers loan, touts trade potential on Vietnam visit

(Adds details of Rolls-Royce contract, paragraph 13)
By Martin Petty
HANOI, July 29 Prime Minister David Cameron
pushed to step up trade with Vietnam on Wednesday to capitalise
on "enormous" opportunities for British firms in an economy
Britain would support with 500 million pounds in infrastructure
loans.
Making his fourth stop on a tour through Southeast Asia,
Cameron met Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Tan Dung in Hanoi and
presided over the signing of several deals between firms of both
countries in infrastructure, engineering, insurance and energy.
A British business delegation has joined Cameron on his trip
to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, his first venture
outside Europe since winning re-election in May.
He is seeking to expand British trade relationships beyond
Europe, parts of which remain stuck in an economic rut.
"Our trade with Vietnam accounts for just 0.5 percent of the
UK's total global trade and I think that indicates the enormous
opportunity that there is," Cameron told a news conference.
"We want to go much, much further ... we believe there's
much more to come."
Britain would provide 500 million pounds ($783.8 million) in
credit finance for Vietnam's infrastructure development, which
Cameron said would also provide opportunities for UK firms.
Vietnam's $184 billion economy is one-fifteenth the size of
Britain's but growing at 6.28 percent, one of Asia's fastest
rates.
Britain is the third-biggest European Union investor in
Vietnam at $2.7 billion, with Rolls-Royce, Standard
Chartered and Marks and Spencer among UK
firms operating in the communist but pro-business country.
Bilateral trade has doubled in the past three years and
reached $2.5 billion in the first half of 2015, mostly exports
of textiles, footwear and mobile phones to Britain, according to
Vietnamese government data.
Vietnam is pushing through a series of economic reforms,
attracting foreign companies like Intel, Samsung
and LG to its manufacturing sector,
buoyed by its pursuit of numerous multilateral free trade
agreements slashing export tariffs to major markets.
They include an FTA with the EU, which Dung said would "open
up great opportunities" for firms from Britain and Vietnam.
Among agreements reached on Wednesday were the issue of a
100-million-pound sovereign bond by Vietnam's Finance Ministry
to Prudential, and a contract for Rolls-Royce to provide
service and maintenance to Vietnam Airlines
Rolls-Royce said in a statement that the value of the
contract was $580 million. During the news conference, Dung had
put the value at $1.4 billion over a 20-year period.
In a veiled reference to the assertiveness of neighbour
China in the South China Sea, Dung said he and Cameron "share
deep concern" over recent developments that threatened security
and freedom of navigation, "particularly the large-scale land
reclamation activities".
