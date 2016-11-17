Roche, Bristol-Myers cut cancer drug prices to win UK approval

LONDON Nov 17 Roche and Bristol-Myers
Squibb on Thursday became the latest drugmakers to cut
the price of cancer medicines in order to secure access to
Britain's National Health Service.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
cost watchdog, which had rejected Roche's breast cancer
treatment Perjeta in May, said a price discount now offered by
the Swiss firm had helped win it a green light.
Bristol's leukaemia drug Sprycel was also recommended for
routine use after the U.S. company offered a bigger discount.
Sprycel was previously covered by the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF),
which was overhauled earlier this year.
Out of nine CDF treatments that NICE has looked at so far,
seven have been cleared for general use. The remainder are in
the process of being reappraised.
"Sensible pricing and in some cases better data is helping
to secure access to important cancer medicines as they move out
of the old Cancer Drugs Fund," said NICE Chief Executive Andrew
Dillon.
Other international drugmakers including Novartis
and Pfizer have also offered increased discounts in
recent months. The exact size of all these discounts is
commercially confidential.
Roche's Perjeta is designed for use in combination with
chemotherapy and Herceptin before breast cancer surgery, while
Sprycel is used in certain types of chronic myeloid leukaemia.
