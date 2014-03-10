Capita edges rival Serco in 10-year UK defence contract race

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
LONDON, March 10 British outsourcer Capita was named as the preferred bidder for a 10-year contract to manage the government's 21 billion pound ($35 billion) military estate, gaining an edge over rival Serco to the post.
The move comes as a blow to embattled rival Serco, which had hoped to win the contract to help ease fears over the state of its relationship with the British government following a series of high profile contact failures such as the tagging of criminals.
The Ministry of Defence awarded the 400 million pound contract to a consortium, led by Capita, to work on overhauling the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) which accounts for 1 percent of the country's land mass.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER