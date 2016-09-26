Four British power firms call for carbon tax extension

| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 Four British power generators
have called on the government to maintain the country's carbon
tax until at least 2025, according to a letter seen by Reuters,
putting them at odds with industrial groups who want it
scrapped.
The carbon tax is paid by power generators for each tonne of
carbon dioxide (CO2) they emit, and was frozen in 2014 at 18
pounds per tonne until 2021.
British chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to provide
details on what will happen to the tax after 2021 in his autumn
statement on Nov. 23.
Most British power companies support the carbon tax.
Its cost is passed on to consumers through higher electricity
bills, meaning companies with low-carbon generation such as
nuclear or renewables can then benefit from the higher
electricity prices.
"We are calling on the UK government ... to maintain the
carbon price floor beyond 2021, by keeping the carbon price
support rate at least at its current level until 2025 to
maintain secure and reliable energy supplies," a spokesman for
power generator SSE, one of the letter's signatories
said in an email on Monday.
The other signatories were Drax, Vitol
owned VPI Immingham and Calon Energy.
Industrial groups have called for the government to abandon
the tax, saying it has made electricity prices in Britain
uncompetitive.
"The UK has some of the highest electricity wholesale prices
in the EU and this is in large part due to the carbon price
floor," Richard Warren, senior energy and environment policy
adviser at Britain's manufacturers' organization EEF, said in an
email.
EEF estimates the carbon tax adds around 8-10 pounds per
megawatt hour (MWh) to British wholesale power prices, which
currently trade at around 40 pounds/MWh.
The power firms said the carbon tax encourages them to
invest in low-carbon power generation and said it is central to
the country's efforts to meet its climate change goals.
But EEF's Warren said the government already helps
low-carbon investment though other schemes, such as its
contracts-for-difference which provides a guaranteed price for
electricity production.
Power generators pay the carbon tax on top of their
obligations under the EU's Emissions Trading System, which
forces companies to surrender one carbon permit for every tonne
of carbon dioxide (CO2) they emit.
Benchmark prices in the EU ETS have plummeted from
around 30 euros a tonne in 2008 to below 5 euros, rendering them
too cheap to encourage investment, the power firms said.
Britain has a legally binding target to cut its emissions by
80 percent on 1990 levels by 2050 and has embarked on
electricity market reforms aimed at spurring investment in
low-carbon nuclear and renewable power.
Britain also plans to phase out coal-fired power generation
by 2025.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)