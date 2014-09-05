Cameron says second UK aircraft carrier will be brought into service

NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that a second aircraft carrier, currently being built, would be brought into service, ending speculation about its future.

"This will ensure that we will always have one carrier available, 100 percent of the time," Cameron said in a speech at a NATO summit in Wales.

The fate of the carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, was not due to be decided until a defence spending review in the second half of next year after a national election, and defence experts had said it could be mothballed or sold.

In July, Queen Elizabeth officially named the first carrier, which bears her name, the biggest warship Britain has ever built, as part of the 6.2 billion pound ($10.12 billion) project to build to build a new generation of aircraft carriers. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)