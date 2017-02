LONDON, Sept 6 U.S. oil firm Chevron on Tuesday signed a framework agreement with South Hook Gas to take spare liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capacity at Britain's South Hook terminal in Wales, the companies said.

"The agreement provides Chevron with the flexibility to bring LNG into the United Kingdom when opportunities arise," said Gregor Cameron, general manager of Chevron Natural Gas Europe.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)