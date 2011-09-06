UPDATE 1-Chevron takes capacity at UK South Hook LNG terminal

(Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 6 U.S. oil firm Chevron on Tuesday bought an option to use spare liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capacity at Britain's South Hook LNG terminal, less than two weeks after energy trader Trafigura signed a similar contract.

"The agreement provides Chevron with the flexibility to bring LNG into the United Kingdom when opportunities arise," said Gregor Cameron, general manager of Chevron Natural Gas Europe.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after South Hook Gas signed an agreement with energy trader Trafigura to also make use of spare import slots at the Welsh terminal.

South Hook Gas -- a joint venture between Qatargas (70 percent) and ExxonMobil (30 percent) -- owns and manages the 15.6 mtpa capacity at South Hook LNG terminal and also has regasification agreements with Total Gas & Power , ConocoPhillips and EGL .