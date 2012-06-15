Olympics-Dalai Lama UK trip ruffles Chinese feathers

| SALFORD, England, June 15
SALFORD, England, June 15 The Dalai Lama walked
into an Olympic row with China on Friday on a visit to Leeds in
northern England, the city chosen as the base for the Chinese
Olympic team this summer.
The BBC reported that China had urged Leeds City Council to
stop his visit and threatened to pull out of the city, but the
council insisted the visit to address a business convention was
private.
The report added that the row seemed to have blown over and
there would be no boycott of the Leeds training camp.
It was the latest low-level diplomatic tussle between China
and Britain since Prime Minister David Cameron angered the
Chinese by meeting the exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader in London
in May.
China, which has ruled Tibet since 1950 when its troops
occupied the country, considers the Dalai Lama a separatist, and
last month told Britain's envoy to Beijing the meeting had
"seriously interfered" with China's internal affairs.
Leeds City Council said in a statement: "The Yorkshire
International Business Convention is a private event not
organised by Leeds City Council.
"Whilst we are aware of some sensitivities around this
year's convention, as it is not a council event we do not feel
it is appropriate for us to make any further comment."
Leeds is due to host China's pre-Olympic training centre,
with more than 200 athletes, coaches and support staff expected
in the city from early July ahead of the London Games.
The 76-year-old Dalai Lama shrugged off the controversy,
telling reporters Beijing's displeasure over his foreign trips
were commonplace.
"That always happens. It's almost like routine," he told a
news conference on Friday when asked about the report.
Chinese officials have snubbed British officials during
trips to Beijing since the May meeting with Cameron.
"The Chinese have cancelled some high-level visits and
meetings since the Dalai Lama's visit," a Foreign Office
spokesman said.
"This is disappointing as we believe that it damages both
Chinese and British interests. We strongly believe it is in the
interests of both countries to manage our differences sensibly
and cooperate as much as possible and look forward to doing so
in future."
The Dalai Lama, who is on a short British tour to share his
beliefs in non-violence and compassion with young people, was in
London last month to receive a prize for affirming the spiritual
dimension of life.
The Chinese embassy in London was not immediately available
for comment, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin
said on Wednesday that politics and sport should not mix.
He blamed any deterioration of ties between Britain and
China on the Dalai Lama's visit, but did not confirm that
British ministers had been snubbed in Beijing.
"Not long ago the British side insisted on arranging for the
British leader to meet the Dalai Lama; China has already
expressed its extreme displeasure and resolute opposition," he
said.
"The responsibility for the impact this has had on
Sino-British ties rests solely on the British side," he added.
Cameron's office said at the time of the May meeting that
the Dalai Lama was "an important religious figure" who had met
previous British prime ministers.
The Dalai Lama denies seeking independence for Tibet, and
says he wants merely "meaningful autonomy" for his Himalayan
homeland.
Tibetan protests against Chinese rule have intensified in
recent months, and a number of protesters have set themselves on
fire.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing, editing by
Rosalind Russell)