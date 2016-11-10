UK and China agree closer ties between London and Shanghai stock markets

LONDON Nov 10 Britain and China have agreed to
press on with closer links between London and Shanghai's stock
exchanges, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on
Thursday after meeting Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai.
"Both exchanges will now work together to research and
prepare implementation arrangements," Britain's finance ministry
said.
Hammond, speaking at a news conference alongside Ma, said
the financial services sector would act as a template for
cooperation in other sectors.
China planned to grant British banks licences to underwrite
so-called panda bonds issued in China, and to gradually relax
foreign ownership restrictions for fund managers and life
insurance firms, Hammond added.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)