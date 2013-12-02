GSK says CEO's China visit flags commitment in face of graft scandal

* Witty on first visit to China since bribery scandal
* CEO expects update on graft investigation "quite soon"
* GSK spokesman says trade trip shows commitment to China
LONDON/BEIJING, Dec 2 GlaxoSmithKline's
(GSK) chief executive is showing his commitment to doing
business in China by joining a trade trip there, a GSK spokesman
said on Monday, after allegations of illegal payments to Chinese
doctors and officials.
Andrew Witty declined to comment on the investigation into
alleged corruption but he told Reuters in Beijing that the
British drugmaker would have something to say "quite soon".
Witty - on his first visit to the country since the
corruption scandal blew up in July - is in China as part of a
100-strong business delegation with British Prime Minister David
Cameron.
"It's an important opportunity to show our continued
commitment to China and to supplying our medicines to the
country," GSK spokesman Simon Steel said in London.
Chinese police have accused GSK of funnelling up to 3
billion yuan ($492 million) to travel agencies to facilitate
bribes to boost its drug sales. The accusations are the most
serious against a multinational in China in years.
GSK's sales in China dived 61 percent in the third quarter
after hospital staff shunned visits by its sales teams in the
wake of the investigation.
Legal and industry sources told Reuters last month that
police were likely to charge some of GSK's Chinese executives
but not the company itself. One person with direct knowledge of
the situation said the police investigation was likely to be
concluded by around early December.
GSK has said some of its senior Chinese executives appear to
have broken the law. It has also said it has zero tolerance for
bribery, calling the allegations in China "shameful".
GSK sold 759 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of
pharmaceuticals and vaccines in China in 2012, up 17 percent on
2011, representing about 3.5 percent of its worldwide total.