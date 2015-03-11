版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 00:27 BJT

Tobacco firms to fight UK plain packaging law for cigarettes

LONDON, March 11 Imperial Tobacco Group threatened legal action against the British government on Wednesday over its plan to push through a ban on branding on cigarette packs.

UK lawmakers voted strongly in favour of the plain packaging plan on Wednesday.

"We have a fundamental right to differentiate our brands from those of our competitors," Imperial's director of group corporate affairs, Axel Gietz, said in a statement. "Should plain packaging pass into law, we would regrettably be left with no choice but to defend our legal rights in court."

Philip Morris International said following the vote it was "prepared to protect our rights and to seek fair compensation for the value of our property."

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐