Britain says minded to introduce mandatory plain cigarette packaging

Chinese banks, brokers eye robo advice for edge on competition
* Ant Financial, ICBC to offer robo advice this year -sources
LONDON, April 3 Britain said on Thursday it was minded to force tobacco firms to sell cigarettes in plain standardised packaging and would hold a short consultation on the issue before taking a final decision.
Jane Ellison, a minister in Britain's Department of Health, cited what she called a "compelling" review commissioned by the government which she said had shown plain packaging would improve public health and cut the number of child smokers.
"In light of this report and the responses to the previous consultation in 2012 I am therefore currently minded to proceed with introducing regulations to provide for standardised packaging," Ellison told parliament.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 Canadian police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether a beating captured on video, reported to have been distributed through social networking site Facebook Inc, may be connected to a young woman's murder.