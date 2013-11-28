UPDATE 2-Britain seeks to force plain cigarette packaging on tobacco firms

* Britain seeks to stop children getting hooked on smoking
* Government reverses earlier decision by PM Cameron
* Cancer charities welcome the move
* Tobacco companies say it could stoke smuggling
* Australia has already forced plain packaging
By William James and Martinne Geller
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain signalled it would force
tobacco companies to scrap branded cigarette packaging on
Thursday in an attempt to reduce the number of children who may
be drawn to smoking by striking and brightly coloured packs.
In a surprise decision that was welcomed by cancer research
charities but scorned by some tobacco companies, the government
said it was appointing a paediatrician to examine whether plain
packaging would reduce the human and financial cost of smoking.
It was unexpected as Prime Minister David Cameron had in
July appeared to shelve plans to force companies such as
Imperial Tobacco, Japan Tobacco Inc, British
American Tobacco and Philip Morris International
to sell cigarettes in plain packaging.
"Stopping cigarettes being marketed to children as a
glamorous and desirable accessory is one of the greatest gifts
we can give the next generation," said Harpal Kumar, chief
executive of Cancer Research UK.
The government's decision helped wipe $1.6 billion off the
value of London-listed Imperial Tobacco, which has a 44 percent
share of the UK cigarette market, and British American Tobacco
(BAT) in mid-morning trading.
Marlboro maker Philip Morris was not due to trade on
Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
If implemented, Britain would be one of the first countries
in Europe to remove branding and possibly replace it with
graphic images of smoking-related diseases. Australia is the
only country in the world to have implemented such a law, while
Ireland has said it also plans to ban branding on packets.
Lawyers said the move could trigger legal disputes, with
tobacco firms arguing that plain packaging laws violate their
trademark rights and may restrict free trade. Australia is
already facing challenges at the World Trade Organization over
complaints the laws create illegal obstacles to commerce.
"If the government goes ahead with the proposals, it could
still face a huge challenge to make it reality," said Sarah
Byrt, intellectual property partner at law firm Mayer Brown.
Britain's tobacco market, worth about $28 billion a year at
retail according to Euromonitor International, is dominated by
Imperial and Japan Tobacco, followed by BAT and Philip Morris.
The biggest cigarette groups have been grappling with
declining sales in a number of markets due to increasing
government regulation and more health-aware consumers, as well
as smuggling and the economic downturn.
Though smoking has declined in Britain to the lowest levels
in a century, around one in five people still smoke and tobacco
use is one of the biggest causes of preventable disease.
ELECTION ADVISER
Britain has ratcheted up taxes on cigarettes so that a pack
of 20 Marlboro now costs around 8 pounds ($13.02) while most
forms of tobacco advertising have been banned since 2003 and
eye-catching displays were banned from supermarkets in 2012.
But Cameron in July angered anti-smoking campaigners by
appearing to waver over packaging, drawing criticism from the
opposition Labour party over his relationship with Lynton
Crosby, an Australian advising him on how to win the next
election in 2015.
Crosby's consultancy firm has previously worked on behalf of
Philip Morris. Cameron's spokesman said on Thursday that
questions over whether Crosby was informed of the decision to
launch a review were "irrelevant".
Australia last year passed a law saying cigarettes must be
sold in plain olive green packets with no branding but with
graphic images of the health effects of smoking, and with the
name of the product printed in a standardised small font.
But the Tobacco Manufacturers' Association said early
evidence from Australia showed no reduction in smoking, and an
increase in smuggling of cigarettes.
"Why would the UK government pursue a counter-productive
policy like standardising cigarette packs when other measures
such as the display ban has not been given time to be
implemented, let alone evaluated?" a spokesman said.
Like many countries around the world, Britain already has
strict regulations on how cigarettes can be displayed and
packaged, as well as a ban on smoking in public places.
Britain's health ministry said Cyril Chantler, a respected
paediatrician who was knighted for services to medicine, would
examine whether plain packages would cut child smoking. The
review will report in March 2014.
"It's good news that this is back on the government's
agenda, said Paul Aveyard, professor of behavioural medicine at
the University of Oxford. "I am confident that the review will
recommend proceeding to legislate and I hope that will be soon."