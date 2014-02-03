Citigroup appoints new head of British operations

LONDON Feb 3 Citigroup has appointed one
of its leading corporate bankers as head of its British
operations, where he will be manage the bank's relationships
with UK regulators and government, it said in a memo on Monday.
Former engineer James Bardrick joined Citi in 1987 and took
charge of corporate and investment banking for Europe, Middle
East and Africa alongside Manuel Falco four years ago.
Bardrick replaces Maurice Thompson, the former SG Warburg
global head of equity capital markets who had run Citi's UK
franchise since 2012. Thompson has resigned to pursue interests
outside the banking industry, the memo said.
The bank said it will make an announcement about a new head
of EMEA corporate banking in due course.