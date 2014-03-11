Co-Op chief executive Euan Sutherland offers to resign-BBC

LONDON, March 11 Britain's Co-operative Group's
chief executive Euan Sutherland has offered to resign
in a letter in which he describes the member-owned group as
"ungovernable", the BBC reported on Tuesday.
The BBC said Sutherland, who joined in May last year, had
written a resignation letter and that the board was trying to
persuade him to stay.
The Co-op, a well-known high street presence with banks,
supermarkets and funeral homes, has been rocked in the past year
by the discovery of a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) capital
hole in its banking arm and a drugs scandal involving
ex-chairman, Methodist minister Paul Flowers.
The Co-op was not immediately available to comment on the
report.