UPDATE 1-UK coalition suffers crisis as partners squabble

LONDON Aug 6 Britain's ruling coalition
suffered its worst crisis on Monday as David Cameron's
Conservatives and their junior Liberal Democrat partners blocked
key parts of each other's electoral reform plans.
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg said the coalition -
formed two years ago after an inconclusive national election -
had entered new territory after the Conservatives refused to
back his plans to modernise the upper chamber of parliament, the
House of Lords.
Lords reform had been a key plank of the coalition agreement
between Cameron's Conservatives and the Lib Dems, who in turn
have now vowed to oppose Conservative plans to reform
parliamentary constituency boundaries.
The boundary changes, which broadly favour the
Conservatives, were also part of the coalition deal, and Clegg's
opposition to them will further strain the already frayed
partnership between the two.
"Clearly I cannot permit a situation where Conservative
rebels can pick and choose the parts of the contract they like,
while Liberal Democrat MPs (members of parliament) are bound to
the entire agreement," Clegg told reporters on Monday at a
hastily convened news conference.
Dropping Lords reform is especially humiliating for the Lib
Dems because the party backed a controversial proposal, as part
of the coalition deal, to increase university tuition fees, a
move that saw them haemorrhage support in opinion polls.
"My party has held to that contract even when it meant
voting for things that we found difficult," Clegg said.
"The Liberal Democrats are proving ourselves to be a mature
and competent party of government and I am proud that we have
met our obligations," he added.
"But the Conservative party is not honouring the commitment
to Lords reform and, as a result, part of our contract has now
been broken," he said.
The centre-right Conservatives courted the much smaller,
left-leaning Liberal Democrats after failing to gain an outright
majority in 2010 elections. The two agreed to overcome their
natural ideological differences in the interests of seeing
Britain through its worst economic crisis since World War Two.
Clegg said the balance between the two ruling parties needed
to be restored.
The two parties have publicly said they aim to continue
their partnership up to the next general election in 2015, but
Cameron has faced growing restiveness among his rank and file
lawmakers, who have been increasingly vocal in recent months in
rejecting Lib Dem proposals.
Conservative rebels, who vetoed a vote on Lords reform last
month in the biggest rebellion against Cameron's leadership so
far, are likely to feel further emboldened now that Clegg has
dropped the plans altogether.
"We are in slightly new territory," Clegg said.