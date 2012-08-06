UPDATE 2-UK coalition in crisis over parliamentary reform

* Britain scraps reform of House of Lords upper chamber
* Liberal Democrat coalition partner rejects new boundaries
* Liberals say they will not sink Britain's coalition
By Tim Castle and Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's coalition government
suffered its worst crisis to date on Monday when the junior
partner in the two-party administration rebelled after its ally
in power, the Conservatives, killed its plans to reform the
House of Lords.
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, the Liberal Democrat
leader, said the coalition formed in 2010 had now entered new
territory, though he said he would not bring down the government
by withdrawing his party's overall support.
Stung by the humiliation of announcing the demise of a
reform his party has championed for over a century, Clegg said
his party would retaliate - by opposing boundary changes to
Britain's constituencies that would have benefited the
Conservatives in an election in 2015.
The rebellion is a potentially serious blow to Prime
Minister David Cameron who is trying to hold the coalition
together at a time when public anger at the sickly state of the
economy is high and the opposition Labour party is ahead in the
polls.
"The Conservative party is not honouring the commitment to
Lords reform and, as a result, part of our contract has now been
broken," Clegg told reporters at a hastily convened news
conference. "We are in slightly new territory."
Steven Fielding, a politics professor at Nottingham
University, said Clegg's rebellious riposte was probably the
only way he could have responded.
"It probably guarantees the coalition will continue, but
probably not as the vital force we saw in 2010," he said.
The development means that the House of Lords - the
unelected upper chamber of the British parliament - is unlikely
to be reformed anytime soon despite widespread criticism that
most of its members are political appointees and that the
so-called hereditary peers owe their seats to an accident of
birth.
Although the chamber does not have the power to initiate
new legislation, it scrutinises new laws and can seriously delay
them or propose serious changes to them.
The scuppering of Lords reform, a key plank of the coalition
agreement struck in May 2010 with Cameron's Conservatives, is
particularly damaging for Clegg as it fuels the perception that
the Liberal Democrats have gained little from going into
government with a party that was not their ideological ally.
Clegg said his working relationship with Cameron was "fine"
but the strains of the row over Lords reform could usher in what
some Liberal Democrats have warned could be a chain reaction of
disagreements between the coalition partners.
That could reduce Cameron's already limited room for
manoeuvre as he grapples with spending cuts and a $2.5 trillion
economy which has contracted for the past three quarters.
'STAGGER ON'
However, neither governing party is eager to sink the
coalition and spark an election during a recession, and while
polls show both parties are unpopular.
Fielding said Clegg had probably done enough to fend off
internal dissent and secure the coalition's immediate future.
"In terms of how it is presented to the public, it looks
grubby, incoherent, very divided, a bit of a mess," he said.
"But I think (Clegg's) statement keeps it going inside the
Commons, I think they'll stagger on."
Clegg's party has been seeking to replace the Lords with a
voter-chosen chamber since 1911, a prize they hoped was within
their grasp when they returned to power for the first time since
participating in a national government during World War Two.
But 91 rebel Conservative lawmakers last month forced
Cameron to drop a crucial vote on reforming the House of Lords
in the biggest rebellion against Cameron's leadership.
"Clearly I cannot permit a situation where Conservative
rebels can pick and choose the parts of the contract they like,
while Liberal Democrat MPs (members of parliament) are bound to
the entire agreement," Clegg said.
Dropping Lords reform is especially difficult for his party
because he backed an unpopular proposal to increase university
tuition fees as part of the coalition deal, a move that saw the
Liberal Democrats haemorrhage support in opinion polls.
By blocking boundary changes to the constituencies that
elect lawmakers to the House of Commons, Clegg is potentially
seriously damaging Cameron's future electoral prospects as the
changes were widely forecast to benefit his party.
Jeremy Hunt, a Conservative minister, said Clegg's
announcement was disappointing but said the coalition would
remain focused on its economic programme.
"There isn't a cigarette paper between us on that. That is
what we are focused on getting the gold medal for. Nothing is
going to change that focus," he told Sky television.
The two parties have publicly said they aim to continue
their partnership up to the next general election in 2015.