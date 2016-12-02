UK telecoms watchdog wants more powers to block M&A post Brexit

LONDON Dec 2 British regulators should be given
wider powers to block mergers, particularly if a company has
strategic significance, after the country's exit from the
European Union, Sharon White, head of communications watchdog
Ofcom said.
Britain should use the opportunity presented by Brexit to
bolster the capacities and powers of its regulators, White said
in a speech on Thursday to the Institute for Government.
The formal two-year process for Britain to leave the
European Union is due to be triggered by March 2017, the exit
will require transferring all European laws which have an impact
on the United Kingdom into a domestic framework.
"We have the opportunity to introduce a wider set of
considerations in merger decisions, including policy or
public-interest concerns where a company is deemed to have
particular strategic significance for the UK," she said.
But she said any adoption of greater powers would not amount
to "regulatory creep" or "new powers for the sake of it".
White also called for the introduction of new protections
for consumers to prevent markets being uncompetitive, an
argument she said the European Commission had failed to heed.
Telecoms has undergone further consolidation in recent
years, with BT's purchase of mobile operator EE cleared
by regulators, while Three's acquisition of O2 was blocked,
leading to its owner Spanish Telefonica to seek a
public listing for the mobile operator.
Investment bankers advising companies on M&A warn privately
of increasing scrutiny over mergers and acquisitions driven by
what they see as political motivated protectionism following the
election of Donald Trump and Britain's vote to quit the EU.
Ofcom said on Tuesday it will go to the European Commission
to try to force BT to legally separate Openreach, the division
that supplies broadband to millions of homes and businesses, in
a bid to spur investment in the country's ageing network.
