UK hackers admit plotting attacks on CIA, firms

LONDON, June 25 Two British hackers pleaded
guilty in a London court on Monday to plotting attacks against
computers of international firms, law enforcement bodies and
government agencies including the CIA, in a cyber crime spree
that gained global attention.
Ryan Cleary, 20, of southeast England, and Jake Davis, 19,
of Scotland, both members of the hacking group LulzSec, pleaded
guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court to charges they
conspired with others to hack websites last year, Britain's
Press Association reported.
Targets included the CIA, Britain's Serious Organised Crime
Agency and National Health Service, the Arizona State Police,
Nintendo, Sony and Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group News
International and 20th Century Fox film studio.
Targeted websites were hit by so-called distributed denial
of service (DDoS) attacks, flooding them with traffic until they
crashed.
Cleary, who has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and
is also wanted in the United States, also admitted four
additional charges including an attack on Pentagon computers.
Two other suspects denied involvement in the DDoS attacks.
All four denied further charges of "posting unlawfully obtained
confidential computer data to public websites", such as
LulzSec's website.
The other two suspects will stand trial next year, while it
has yet to be decided whether Cleary and Davis will also stand
trial for the charges that they deny.
LulzSec is an offshoot of the international hacking group
Anonymous. Both groups embarked on a cyber-crime spree
attracting widespread global media coverage.