Credit Suisse to face $700 mln lawsuit in London court

LONDON, July 8 Credit Suisse will face
a $700 million legal battle in London's High Court in October
2014 over the sale of rights to one of the largest onshore oil
and gas projects in Azerbaijan, according to spokespeople for
both sides.
Georgian businessman Zaur Leshkasheli, now chairman at
London-based Mayfair Energy Group, is suing the Swiss bank on
claims of breach of contract and negligence, after it sold a
stake owned by one of his companies in the Kyurovdag oil field
in 2008.
Leshkasheli alleges that Credit Suisse did not properly
consider potential bids from buyers including Lashkmi
Mittal-backed Tata Petrodyne and Petrovietnam Gas Corp
and sold the oil field well below market value, according to the
claim.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 13, 2014, and is
expected to last 28 days.
Credit Suisse declined to comment further.