UPDATE 1-C.Suisse faces $700 mln UK lawsuit next Oct over Azeri oil sale

LONDON, July 8 Credit Suisse is facing a $700 million court battle in London next October with a Georgian businessman who says it sold his rights to Azerbaijan's largest onshore oil and gas projects too cheaply, according to sources close to the case.

Zaur Leshkasheli, says the bank did not properly consider potential bids for one of his companies with a stake in the Kyurovdag oil field in 2008 from buyers including Mittal-backed Tata Petrodyne and Petrovietnam Gas Corp, and sold the company - Caspian Energy Group (CEG) - well below market value.

Credit Suisse sold CEG for $245 million to Cyprus-based Berghoff Trading. In his claim, Leshkasheli - now chairman of London-based Mayfair Energy Group - says the bank ignored offers above that figure, including two that exceeded $1 billion.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 13, 2014, and is expected to last 28 days.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.