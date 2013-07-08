UPDATE 1-C.Suisse faces $700 mln UK lawsuit next Oct over Azeri oil sale

LONDON, July 8 Credit Suisse is facing
a $700 million court battle in London next October with a
Georgian businessman who says it sold his rights to Azerbaijan's
largest onshore oil and gas projects too cheaply, according to
sources close to the case.
Zaur Leshkasheli, says the bank did not properly consider
potential bids for one of his companies with a stake in the
Kyurovdag oil field in 2008 from buyers including Mittal-backed
Tata Petrodyne and Petrovietnam Gas Corp, and sold the
company - Caspian Energy Group (CEG) - well below market value.
Credit Suisse sold CEG for $245 million to Cyprus-based
Berghoff Trading. In his claim, Leshkasheli - now chairman of
London-based Mayfair Energy Group - says the bank ignored offers
above that figure, including two that exceeded $1 billion.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 13, 2014, and is
expected to last 28 days.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.