UPDATE 1-British police seize $22 mln in suspected Russian gang scam

LONDON May 11 British police seized cheques for
$22 million related to a suspected Russian organised crime scam
that used the London futures market to launder cash through two
Russian companies, a Swiss firm and a British Virgin Islands
investment group.
After a four-month investigation by police and exchanges
operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), City of
London Police said they had seized four cheques six weeks after
the arrest of a Russian broker on suspicion of money laundering.
"Our investigation points towards a suspected Russian
organised crime group using London's futures market to launder
millions of dollars worth of criminal revenue," said Detective
Inspector Craig Mullish from the City of London Police's Money
Laundering Unit.
The unnamed Russian broker was arrested in London on March
23 on suspicion of fraud and has been released on bail until
July, the police said in a statement on their website.
U.S.-listed ICE said it notified the authorities
"immediately upon detecting suspicious trading activity and
continue to support the City of London Police."
No further details were immediately available.
