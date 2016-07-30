Pokemon GO players robbed at gunpoint in London park

LONDON, July 30 Three teenagers playing the hit
game Pokemon GO have been robbed at gunpoint in a north London
park and forced to hand over their mobile phones, British police
said on Saturday.
Armed robberies are rare in Britain and police said they
were hunting three suspects thought to be aged around 16 or 17
in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening.
While one suspect demanded that the three teenagers hand
over their phones, a second revealed what the police said was a
handgun from his waistband. The three teenagers handed over
their phones and left the scene unhurt.
Nintendo Pokemon GO has become the unexpected and
runaway smash hit of the year, with players looking at their
mobile screens to find virtual Pokemon characters that are
appearing at office spaces, restaurants, museums, parks and
other sites via the augmented reality technology.
The game has already been blamed for a rash of accidents and
a slew of mishaps stemming from distracted players.
First rolled out just over three weeks ago, the game has
driving up Nintendo's market value by 50 percent.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alexander Smith)