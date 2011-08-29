Crossrail contract delayed, could help UK firms-report

LONDON Aug 29 Crossrail, Europe's largest
infrastructure project, has delayed the award of a contract to
build 60 train carriages, potentially increasing the chance
that the deal will go to a U.K. company, the Guardian reported
on Monday.
Crossrail said the primary reason for delaying the 1
billion pounds ($1.6 billion) contract to 2014 from 2013 was to
save costs, but as a consequence of the delay the tender will
include recommendations from a U.K. government review into
public procurement.
The review was announced in the wake of a controversial
decision in June to award a consortium led by Germany's Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) a contract to build 1,200 train carriages for
London's Thameslink commuter line service. [ID:nLDE75F0QA]
Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) - the only remaining train
builder in Britain - said in July that it was cutting 1,400
jobs at its plant in Derby, central England, after it lost out
on the Thameslink deal [ID:nL6E7I504H].
A spokesman for Crossrail said it expected to make an
announcement on Wednesday morning.
For a Factbox on key Crossrail contracts, see
[ID:nLDE71F1H0].
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Carol Bishopric)