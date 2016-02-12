Britain's debt agency appoints syndicate for new 2065 linker sale

UPDATE 1-Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds further testimony)
LONDON Feb 12 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Friday it had appointed a syndicate of banks for the launch of a new index-linked gilt maturing in 2065.
Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and RBS will manage the sale, it said.
The debt agency said it expects the sale to take place the week commencing Feb. 22, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds further testimony)
LONDON, Jan 19 Emerging market stocks fell on Thursday and currencies struggled to make much headway after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said interest rates should rise steadily, boosting the dollar.
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.