中国
2016年 2月 12日 星期五

Britain's debt agency appoints syndicate for new 2065 linker sale

LONDON Feb 12 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Friday it had appointed a syndicate of banks for the launch of a new index-linked gilt maturing in 2065.

Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and RBS will manage the sale, it said.

The debt agency said it expects the sale to take place the week commencing Feb. 22, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

