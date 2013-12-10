Britain ditches plan to outsource military buying

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
LONDON Dec 10 Britain has abandoned plans to hand responsibility for its 159 billion pound ($260 billion) military equipment buying programme to a private firm, Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.
The plan hit problems when one of two bidders for the contract pulled out on Nov. 19, leaving only a consortium led by U.S. engineering group Bechtel, and with PA Consulting and PricewaterhouseCoopers, in the competition.
"We do not have a competitive process. I have therefore concluded that the risks of proceeding with a single bidder are too great to be acceptable," Hammond said, confirming earlier reports of the cancellation.
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.