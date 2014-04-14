UK launches competition for weapons buying contracts

LONDON, April 14 Britain has launched a
competition to find private sector partners to help run project
delivery in its weapons buying unit, a Ministry of Defence
spokeswoman said on Monday.
Reuters reported on Friday that the government was planning
to split the multi-billion pound Defence Equipment & Support
operation into smaller contracts, with notices to be sent out to
potential bidders as early as this week.
The government is tendering out support contracts for DE&S's
project delivery, human resources and financial
responsibilities. Project delivery - which involves managing the
MoD's weapon programmes - is being split further into four
smaller contracts for land, fleet, air and joint command.
The move comes after an earlier failed attempt to outsource
management of the entire unit, which has often been criticised
for cost overruns and delays, to a private firm.
Industry sources said firms such as Fluor, KBR
, Bechtel, CH2M Hill, Balfour Beatty and Atkins
were likely to look at the latest proposals.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Neil Maidment)