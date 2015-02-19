UPDATE 1-Britain to award U.S. firm Leidos military logistics contract

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
LONDON Feb 19 Britain said it would award a contract to run military logistics to Leidos Holdings Inc , a U.S. company specialising in defence and health services, as part of a plan to save 500 million pounds ($772 million) over 13 years.
The country's Ministry of Defence (MOD) is outsourcing activities such as managing inventory and military equipment buying to save money and help reduce a record budget deficit.
The MOD on Thursday named Leidos as preferred bidder for the Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation programme and said the deal would improve efficiency in procurement and stock control of food, clothing and other supplies, adding that Leidos would build a new fulfilment centre.
"Today's announcement will deliver state of the art warehousing systems to improve availability of supplies and better management of inventory for the Armed Forces," Minister for Defence Equipment Philip Dunne said in a statement.
The MOD said that there were a number of steps to go before the contract was finalised.
The award was a blow for Britain's Babcock, which was also in the running.
Shares in Babcock lost 3.8 percent of their value, trading down to 1,015 pence at 1231 GMT, having earlier in the session traded up by about 0.6 percent. ($1 = 0.6474 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab